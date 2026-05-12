Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1377.3, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1377.3, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 23542.8. The Sensex is at 75030.71, down 1.3%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 4.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40043.3, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1380, down 1% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd tumbled 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 42.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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