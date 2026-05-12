Dynamic Cables Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Premco Global Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup, Digicontent Ltd and Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2026.

Premco Global Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup, Digicontent Ltd and Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2026.

Dynamic Cables Ltd lost 19.67% to Rs 330.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21402 shares in the past one month.

Premco Global Ltd tumbled 13.82% to Rs 399.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1003 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 12.18% to Rs 126.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1800 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd corrected 11.73% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 436 shares in the past one month.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd dropped 10.92% to Rs 115.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

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