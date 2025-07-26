Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Infra reports turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 60 cr

Reliance Infra reports turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 60 cr

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 233.74 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 17.86% to Rs 5,907.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total expenses declined 4.84% to Rs 6,469.81 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of power purchased stood at Rs 4,360.23 crore (down 8.12% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 297.90 crore (up 5.97% YoY).

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 286.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 78.29 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 0.62 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,494 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 29% YoY growth compared to Rs 1,155 crore in Q1 FY25.

Reliance Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across several high-growth sectors such as power, roads, and metro rail in the infrastructure space, as well as in the defence sector. It is also a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for power, infrastructure, metro, and road projects.

The scrip hit a 5% lower circuit and closed at Rs 342.05 on Friday, 25 July 2025, on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

