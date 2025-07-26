Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 0.55% to Rs 258.81 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 23.72% to Rs 102.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 258.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales258.81257.39 1 OPM %50.2660.00 -PBDT166.38184.43 -10 PBT151.18174.63 -13 NP102.37134.20 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Relic Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Relic Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 18.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 18.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Howard Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Howard Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SAIL reports multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 685-cr

SAIL reports multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 685-cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon