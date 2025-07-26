Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.55% to Rs 258.81 croreNet profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 23.72% to Rs 102.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 258.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales258.81257.39 1 OPM %50.2660.00 -PBDT166.38184.43 -10 PBT151.18174.63 -13 NP102.37134.20 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content