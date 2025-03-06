Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Castrol India Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2025.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd soared 12.38% to Rs 246.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Castrol India Ltd surged 9.54% to Rs 243.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd spiked 8.97% to Rs 907.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37233 shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd jumped 8.84% to Rs 337.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23218 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 8.71% to Rs 512.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41262 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

