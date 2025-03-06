Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lakshya Powertech the roof on bagging order worth Rs 5 crore

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Lakshya Powertech hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 185.70 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 5 crore from Euroteck Environmental for testing & commissioning support services for WTP projects.

The work order involves providing testing and commissioning support services for water treatment plant (WTP) projects. The total contract value is Rs 5 crore, with the project scheduled for completion within 3 months.

Lakshya Powertech is in the business of providing consultancy, expert services, advice, designs, and drawings in relation to the supervision and control of energy and power projects in India and outside India and to undertake energy-related projects involving heating, ventilation, air conditioning, D.G. sets, gas generator-based power plants & packaging, gas compressors, and oil & gas projects.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 451.7% to Rs 14.95 crore, with net sales increasing 179.2% to Rs 148.13 crore in FY24 compared to FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

