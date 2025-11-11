Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 19867.45 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance rose 21.89% to Rs 4875.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3999.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 19867.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16736.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19867.4516736.58 19 OPM %69.8270.23 -PBDT6866.195611.52 22 PBT6608.135401.48 22 NP4875.363999.73 22
