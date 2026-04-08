Reliance Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.66, up 5.38% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.26% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.66, up 5.38% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Reliance Power Ltd has risen around 10.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 529.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 610.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.