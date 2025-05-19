Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power signs PPA with Green Digital, Bhutan

Reliance Power signs PPA with Green Digital, Bhutan

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

To jointly develop 500 MW solar power project with capital outlay of Rs 2,000 cr

Reliance Power has signed commercial term sheet for long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital (GDL), owned by Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), the investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan. This groundbreaking initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing regional clean energy integration, and enhancing cross-border infrastructure collaboration across South Asia.

Reliance Power and DHI will jointly develop Bhutan's largest solar power project through a 50:50 venture, with an installed capacity of 500 MW. The project entails a capital outlay of up to Rs 2,000 crore under Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, representing the largest private sector foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan's solar energy sector to date. This milestone transaction highlights Reliance Power's continued focus on capital deployment into high-impact, long-duration clean energy assets, while strengthening its strategic positioning in the regional power infrastructure space.

 

Reliance Power has commenced the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tendering process, adhering to international competitive bidding standards to ensure optimal technical execution and cost efficiency. The company has also initiated engagement with leading financial institutions to structure sustainable, long-tenor project finance solutions, focused on optimizing capital structure and enhancing overall financing efficiency.

The landmark solar investment in Bhutan underscores Reliance Group's strategic focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to strengthening India-Bhutan economic cooperation. Reliance Power's total clean energy pipeline stands at 2.5 GWp solar and >2.5 GWhr BESS, making it India's largest player in the integrated Solar + BESS segment.

Also Read

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Data Patterns soars 9%, Delhivery 7%

Rupee, Indian rupee

Indian Rupee opens 8 paise higher at 85.44/$ as oil, dollar retreat

gavel law cases

Constitution does not support forced or fraudulent conversion: Allahabad HC

Frustration, office, employee, mental health, stress

Krutrim techie's 'suicide' raises question over workplace culture

donald trump, qatar

US-China trade deal shows Global South power lies in leverage, not values

In October 2024, Reliance Enterprises, jointly promoted by Reliance Power, and Reliance Infrastructure initiated a strategic partnership with Druk Holding and Investments to develop solar and hydropower projects in Bhutan. As part of the agreement, Reliance Enterprises and Druk Holding and Investments will jointly develop a 500 MW solar power project. The partnership also entails the execution and long-term operation of 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I hydroelectric project, a run-of-the-river asset structured under a long-term concession model, aligned with Bhutan's national energy strategy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inox Green Energy Services wins O&M contracts for 285 MWp of solar projects

Inox Green Energy Services wins O&M contracts for 285 MWp of solar projects

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 167.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 167.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 85.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 22.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 22.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics consolidated net profit declines 98.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics consolidated net profit declines 98.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon