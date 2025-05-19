Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 167.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 167.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 43.87% to Rs 1620.84 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 167.23% to Rs 277.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.87% to Rs 1620.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1126.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 305.05% to Rs 937.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 231.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 107.35% to Rs 6518.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3143.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1620.841126.59 44 6518.753143.79 107 OPM %32.6016.38 -27.3215.20 - PBDT544.70151.61 259 1737.49385.47 351 PBT368.09114.57 221 1239.97289.37 329 NP277.81103.96 167 937.13231.36 305

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

