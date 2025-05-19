Inox Green Energy Services wins O&M contracts for 285 MWp of solar projects

Inox Green Energy Services announced today that the company has entered into agreements to provide O&M services for 285 MWp of solar projects of two of India's leading renewable energy companies. The projects are located across multiple sites which are owned by the said companies. With this agreement, Inox Green's solar O&M portfolio has grown to ~ 1 GW within a month of entering into this segment.
