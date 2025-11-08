Ethos standalone net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.10% to Rs 392.50 croreNet profit of Ethos rose 8.72% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.10% to Rs 392.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 297.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales392.50297.13 32 OPM %12.2114.04 -PBDT51.9243.54 19 PBT30.9928.56 9 NP23.2021.34 9
