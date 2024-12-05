Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

White Organic Retail Ltd, Khadim India Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 December 2024.

White Organic Retail Ltd, Khadim India Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 December 2024.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd crashed 9.10% to Rs 90.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34174 shares in the past one month.

 

White Organic Retail Ltd lost 5.27% to Rs 4.49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Khadim India Ltd tumbled 5.10% to Rs 382. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2149 shares in the past one month.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd shed 5.07% to Rs 827.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43853 shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 56.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44609 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Anantha Nageswaran

Deregulation to be the big theme of upcoming Economic Survey: CEA

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE: 'Sena MLAs won't accept any role if Shinde isn't Dy CM'

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Market at day's high; Sensex jumps 1,300 pts to 82,250; Nifty above 24,850

Naresh Balyan

LIVE news: Court asks precedent for transferring MLA Balyan's case to special MP/MLA court

market, nifty, sensex

NBCC India subsidiary secures Rs 600-cr order; Shares advance over 3%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon