Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Religare Enterprises allots 3,000 equity shares under ESOP

Religare Enterprises allots 3,000 equity shares under ESOP

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Religare Enterprises has allotted 3,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the REL ESOP Plan 2019.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,30,65,36,630/- divided into 33,06,53,663 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,30,65,66,630/- divided into 33,06,56,663 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of SMC Global Securities approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

Board of SMC Global Securities approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Amber Enterprises gains as arm IL JIN acquires controlling stake in Israel's Unitronics

Amber Enterprises gains as arm IL JIN acquires controlling stake in Israel's Unitronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon