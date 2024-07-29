Business Standard
Remedium Lifecare to acquire technology for manufacturing lithium carbonate in India

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Secures order worth USD 20-25 million from Turkey
Remedium Lifecare has entered into a strategic agreement with Angel Partners, UK, effective 29 July 2024, to acquire technology for manufacturing lithium carbonate in India.
The company has also signed an annual Supply Agreement with Alfa Chemicals and Solvents, Turkey, effective the same date.
Supplies of technical-grade lithium carbonate will commence in the January-March 2025 quarter.
The supplies for CY 2025 are valued at USD 20-25 million.
Technical-grade lithium carbonate is used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and portable electronics.

Remedium has partnered with various contract manufacturers to produce technical-grade lithium carbonate using the technology from Angel Partners.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

