Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 2.01% to Rs 115.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 453.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 441.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.453.83441.1289.8990.63159.24152.51148.97144.01115.44113.17

