Disa India consolidated net profit rises 51.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Disa India rose 51.70% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 128.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.128.6299.3416.9112.2625.1515.9423.9714.7115.2010.02

