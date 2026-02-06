Krsnaa Diagnostics standalone net profit declines 23.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.47% to Rs 159.43 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics declined 23.66% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.47% to Rs 159.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 165.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.159.43165.1629.9029.0043.7551.0621.2228.3716.4921.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News