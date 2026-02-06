Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 66.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 46.67% to Rs 29.51 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 66.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 29.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales29.5120.12 47 OPM %9.699.84 -PBDT2.311.56 48 PBT2.041.37 49 NP1.711.03 66

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

