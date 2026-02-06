Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 66.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.67% to Rs 29.51 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 66.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 29.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.29.5120.129.699.842.311.562.041.371.711.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News