S & T Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net loss of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3625.00% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.490.04-2.01-75.00-0.010.02-0.010.02-0.010.02

