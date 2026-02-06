Friday, February 06, 2026 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reserve Bank of India releases discussion paper on Exploring Safeguards In Digital Payments To Curb Frauds

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come up with a discussion paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds. It noted that over the past decade, digital payments in India have expanded at an unprecedented pace, reflecting a structural shift in the way individuals and businesses conduct financial transactions. However, it has been accompanied with growing sophistication of fraudulent activities targeting innocent customers. In alignment with the objective of promoting digital payments in a safe and secure manner, it is proposed to issue a Discussion Paper exploring the introduction of calibrated safeguards in digital payments such as introduction of lagged credits, additional authentication for specific class of users like senior citizens, etc. The proposed measures are intended to mitigate frauds and strengthen customer protection.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

