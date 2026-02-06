Friday, February 06, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SKF India Q3 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 62 crore

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

SKF India reported a 43.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 62 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 109.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 54.09% year-on-year to Rs 576.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax for the third quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 96.44 crore, registering a 34.48% decline from Rs 147.21 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 55.84% year-on-year to Rs 510.63 crore in Q3 FY26. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 208.42 crore (down 32.89% YoY), while employee benefit expenses declined 60.25% year-on-year to Rs 34.87 crore.

 

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit declined 21.21% year-on-year to Rs 285.70 crore, while revenue from operations fell 14.50% to Rs 3,168.85 crore in 9M FY26, compared with 9M FY25.

SKF India, a subsidiary of the global SKF Group, manufactures bearings and related components at its facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

The counter shed 0.12% to Rs 1,762.20 on the BSE.

RBI announces various policy measures relating to regulations

Wall Street Sinks as Tech Rout Deepens; Qualcomm Leads Selloff, Yields Slide on Weak U.S. Labor Data

Volumes jump at Life Insurance Corporation of India counter

NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index

RBI revises FY26 GDP growth forecast to 7.4% from 7.3% earlier

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

