Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money rises 0.36% on weekly basis

Reserve money rises 0.36% on weekly basis

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged down by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.61 lakh crore as on November 15, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 0.36% on the week to Rs 47.32 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.1% on a year ago basis compared to 4.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation gained 1.4% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 2.2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Raymond

Raymond receives NOC from exchanges for demerger of its realty business

lungs

Air pollution crisis: Buy health insurance policy that covers your lungs

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani Group faces funding concerns after US indictment against founder

investment, market, bulls, mutual fund

Stock Market Rally Highlights: Sensex soars 1,960 pts, Nifty ends above 23,900; SBI, TCS jump 4%

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC seeks report on trucks' entry in Delhi, says will review Grap-IV restrictions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon