Responsive Inds appoints Ruvi Bhansali as CFO
Responsive Industries announced that its board approved the appointment of Ruvi Bhansali as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 13 April 2026.Ruvi Bhansali is a MBA in Finance from Institute of Technology & Management Mumbai & Business Management from Mumbai University. Apart from MBA in finance, Bhansali holds on Strategic Negotiation & Leadership and he possesses a certification from NISM Mumbai in Market Regulations & Financial Analysis. Ruvi Bhansali is a strategic business leader with more than 18 years experience in enterprise for corporate strategy & strategic financial planning, fund management & risk management.
Responsive Industries is a global manufacturer and exporter of PVC-based products including flooring, synthetic leather, automotive upholstery, and other vinyl products. The company serves customers across residential, commercial, transportation, and industrial segments worldwide, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities and a diversified global distribution network.
The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 52.14% on 15.36% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 311.31 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
The counter rallied 4.15% to end at Rs 146.85 on the BSE.
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 8:04 AM IST