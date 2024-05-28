Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 288.19 crore
Net profit of Responsive Industries rose 101.72% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 288.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 561.21% to Rs 161.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 1086.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 973.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales288.19237.15 22 1086.97973.66 12 OPM %23.1517.68 -22.3411.30 - PBDT70.6838.31 84 238.3397.53 144 PBT49.8523.62 111 172.1028.39 506 NP45.8722.74 102 161.2724.39 561
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 165.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Responsive Industries sees its Net Profit Jump by 165.81% YoY

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 101.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Goldiam International standalone net profit rises 101.22% in the December 2023 quarter

ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 101.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

D &amp; H India consolidated net profit declines 40.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 63.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 214.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Cityon Systems (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Emami Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon