Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 288.19 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 561.21% to Rs 161.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 1086.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 973.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Responsive Industries rose 101.72% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 288.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.288.19237.151086.97973.6623.1517.6822.3411.3070.6838.31238.3397.5349.8523.62172.1028.3945.8722.74161.2724.39