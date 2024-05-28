Business Standard
Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 63.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 5.25% to Rs 152.43 crore
Net profit of Mirza International declined 63.04% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 152.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.46% to Rs 12.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 630.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 653.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales152.43160.87 -5 630.40653.01 -3 OPM %7.925.68 -7.7310.15 - PBDT9.1210.53 -13 44.9261.55 -27 PBT1.414.86 -71 16.6035.95 -54 NP1.193.22 -63 12.0426.44 -54
First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

