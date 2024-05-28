Business Standard
Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 214.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 115.36 crore
Net profit of Black Rose Industries rose 214.92% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 115.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 168.06% to Rs 21.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 380.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 430.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales115.36111.17 4 380.42430.44 -12 OPM %6.212.73 -7.373.20 - PBDT8.393.35 150 31.5813.99 126 PBT7.642.56 198 28.5810.95 161 NP5.701.81 215 21.237.92 168
First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

