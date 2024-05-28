Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 214.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 115.36 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries rose 214.92% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 115.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 168.06% to Rs 21.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 380.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 430.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
