Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 319.90 croreNet profit of Responsive Industries rose 63.89% to Rs 48.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 319.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 263.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales319.90263.17 22 OPM %22.2818.43 -PBDT67.9646.39 46 PBT50.7931.96 59 NP48.3829.52 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content