Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Responsive Industries rose 63.89% to Rs 48.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 319.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 263.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.319.90263.1722.2818.4367.9646.3950.7931.9648.3829.52