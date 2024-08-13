Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 3602.84 croreNet Loss of Uflex reported to Rs 98.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 416.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 3602.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3219.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3602.843219.92 12 OPM %11.428.81 -PBDT278.44169.13 65 PBT105.078.63 1117 NP-98.45-416.18 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content