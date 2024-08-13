Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.73 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.53% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net loss of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 48.53% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.