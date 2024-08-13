BITS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of BITS remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.250.21 19 OPM %16.0019.05 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content