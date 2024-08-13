BITS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of BITS remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.250.2116.0019.050.040.040.030.030.030.03