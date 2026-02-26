Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Revenue growth of India private non-financial companies comes at 12-quarter high in Oct-Dec 2025: RBI

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said private listed non-financial companies' revenue growth came at 10.1 per cent in the third quarter of FY26. For the last 11 quarters, the revenue growth was coming in single-digits, data from 3,188 such companies analysed by the central bank pointed out, attributing the acceleration to the performance of the manufacturing sector. Sales of 1,794 listed private manufacturing companies expanded by 11.4 per cent on-year during the quarter, up from 8.5 per cent in the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, electrical machinery and non-ferrous metals industries, it said.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

