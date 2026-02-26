Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balu Forge Industries secures five-year contract from a NATO affiliated entity

Balu Forge Industries secures five-year contract from a NATO affiliated entity

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Balu Forge Industries has entered into a memorandum of understanding with a NATO affiliated entity for the supply of empty shells from the Company's greenfield manufacturing campus in Belgaum, Karnataka.

"This is the next phase of our journey post the onboarding onto the NATO supply chain & commercialisation of our empty shell line," said the company.

The said agreement covers the complete large caliber ammunition category starting with 155 mm M107, 152 mm & 155 mm ERFB/BT variants & will be extended to 105 mm, 120 mm, 81 mm amongst others.

Product details:

155 mm M107: 30,000 units per month in 'Ready to Fill' condition for a period of 5 years
152 mm: 10,000 units per month in 'Ready to Fill' condition for a period of 5 years

 

Pricing details:

155 mm M107: USD 315 per unit
152 mm: USD 315 per unit

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

E2E Networks rises after launching QIP issue for raising capital

E2E Networks rises after launching QIP issue for raising capital

Tejas Networks jumps on inking agreement with NEC to manufacture 5G massive MIMO radios

Tejas Networks jumps on inking agreement with NEC to manufacture 5G massive MIMO radios

KSB jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 81 cr

KSB jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO ends with 94% subscription

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO ends with 94% subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodayThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance