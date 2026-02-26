Balu Forge Industries secures five-year contract from a NATO affiliated entity
"This is the next phase of our journey post the onboarding onto the NATO supply chain & commercialisation of our empty shell line," said the company.
The said agreement covers the complete large caliber ammunition category starting with 155 mm M107, 152 mm & 155 mm ERFB/BT variants & will be extended to 105 mm, 120 mm, 81 mm amongst others.
Product details:
155 mm M107: 30,000 units per month in 'Ready to Fill' condition for a period of 5 years
152 mm: 10,000 units per month in 'Ready to Fill' condition for a period of 5 years
Pricing details:
155 mm M107: USD 315 per unit
152 mm: USD 315 per unit
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:05 AM IST