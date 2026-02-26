Balu Forge Industries secures five-year contract from a NATO affiliated entity

Balu Forge Industries has entered into a memorandum of understanding with a NATO affiliated entity for the supply of empty shells from the Company's greenfield manufacturing campus in Belgaum, Karnataka.

"This is the next phase of our journey post the onboarding onto the NATO supply chain & commercialisation of our empty shell line," said the company.

The said agreement covers the complete large caliber ammunition category starting with 155 mm M107, 152 mm & 155 mm ERFB/BT variants & will be extended to 105 mm, 120 mm, 81 mm amongst others.

Product details:

155 mm M107: 30,000 units per month in 'Ready to Fill' condition for a period of 5 years

152 mm: 10,000 units per month in 'Ready to Fill' condition for a period of 5 years

Pricing details:

155 mm M107: USD 315 per unit

152 mm: USD 315 per unit

