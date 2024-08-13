Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 6.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.37% to Rs 19.35 croreNet profit of Rhetan TMT rose 6.58% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.37% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.3524.30 -20 OPM %8.536.26 -PBDT1.261.16 9 PBT1.010.95 6 NP0.810.76 7
