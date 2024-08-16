Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 0.37 crore
Net profit of Tarini Enterprises declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.35 6 OPM %54.0574.29 -PBDT0.200.26 -23 PBT0.200.26 -23 NP0.150.19 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kolkata hospital attack

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court slams Bengal government over mob attack at RG Kar Hospital

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 700 pts, Nifty tests 24,350 as IT, Realty shares shine

CBI summons 4 doctors of RG Kar College as nationwide protests continue

CBI summons 4 doctors of RG Kar College as nationwide protests continue

House, Buildings, Apartments, Real estate

Housing crisis: Nearly 2,000 projects stalled in India; Mumbai tops list

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Gujarat retains Nabibakhsh; Paltan signs Amir Noroozi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon