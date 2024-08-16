Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Tarini Enterprises declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.370.3554.0574.290.200.260.200.260.150.19