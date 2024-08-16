Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Tarini Enterprises declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.35 6 OPM %54.0574.29 -PBDT0.200.26 -23 PBT0.200.26 -23 NP0.150.19 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content