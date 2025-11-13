Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 1.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 69.04 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles declined 1.02% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 69.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales69.0477.14 -11 OPM %9.978.61 -PBDT5.605.45 3 PBT3.654.05 -10 NP2.912.94 -1
