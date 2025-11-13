Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 9.85 croreNet profit of Vinyoflex rose 100.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.858.90 11 OPM %7.613.71 -PBDT0.940.50 88 PBT0.800.40 100 NP0.600.30 100
