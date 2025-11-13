Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 592.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.63% to Rs 1.78 croreNet profit of Anupam Finserv rose 592.31% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.63% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.780.98 82 OPM %73.6053.06 -PBDT1.270.45 182 PBT1.190.32 272 NP0.900.13 592
