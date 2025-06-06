Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RIR Power Electronics surges after expanding SiC diodes production capacity

RIR Power Electronics surges after expanding SiC diodes production capacity

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

RIR Power Electronics jumped 4.49% to Rs 2859.85 after the company announced successful production expansion and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan.

The company stated that the expansion of production was made possible through a strategic collaboration with a contract fab at Pro Asia Semiconductor Corporation (PASC), Taiwan and by leveraging technology IP that RIR Power had acquired from Sicamore Semi, USA.

The product portfolio includes 1200V Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDs) ranging from 2 amps to 60 amps, addressing the most common ratings used across multiple applications and markets globally.

The company further said that it has already secured purchase orders for the said diodes from Richardson Electronics (USA) and Ankit Plastics (India), both key suppliers to the commercial, industrial and defence sectors.

 

Besides being able to serve existing domestic Indian and the USA customers, shipping from Taiwan would provide RIR Power Electronics improved access to strategic high-growth markets for SiC devices in the South East Asian region.

Also Read

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 500pts, Nifty tops 24,900; Bank Nifty at record high; RBI cuts CRR

IREDA

Ireda share price slips 2% after company launches ₹5,000 crore QIP

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC LIVE updates: Price stability remains focus of MPC, says RBI Governor

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, changes policy stance to neutral

Snapchat app for Apple watch

Snapchat arrives on Apple Watch: Here is everything you can do with it

Dr. Harshad Mehta, chairman & director, RIR Power Electronics, said: This achievement marks a significant leap for RIRs power electronics manufacturing capabilities and helps to expedite the ramp up and shipment of SiC devices on 6-Inch wafers from RIRs proposed Odisha Fab.

By successfully scaling up world-class SiC technology, RIR Power is positioned to serve global high-growth markets including automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and defence, while strengthening the domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

RIR Power Electronics is a global pioneer in high-power semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio comprises of high-performance semiconductor devices, assemblies, and energy management systems.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 12.59% to Rs 2.43 crore despite a 22.67% increase in net sales to Rs 26.46 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Imagicaaworld ENT inks Rs 275 cr facility agreement with HDFC Bank for park business acquisition

Imagicaaworld ENT inks Rs 275 cr facility agreement with HDFC Bank for park business acquisition

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares rise

Nasdaq Leads Market Decline Ahead of Jobs Report; Global Stocks Mixed

Nasdaq Leads Market Decline Ahead of Jobs Report; Global Stocks Mixed

Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon