Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Bajaj Healthcare fell 1.94% to Rs 527.50 after the company informed that Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle, whole-time director (WTD) of the company, has tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

Bajaj Healthcare manufactures APIs and branded and generic formulations. It has five API manufacturing plants, located in Tarapur, Maharashtra, and Vadodara, Gujarat; one manufacturing plant of finished formulations in Vadodara, Gujarat; and one manufacturing plant of intermediates in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

Bajaj Healthcare reported standalone net profit of Rs 11.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 29.92 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.36% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 154.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

INR cautiously awaits RBI policy decision

INR cautiously awaits RBI policy decision

NILA Spaces awards construction of premium residential project to Riveria lnfrastructures

NILA Spaces awards construction of premium residential project to Riveria lnfrastructures

Indices edge lower ahead of RBI policy meeting; Breadth strong

Indices edge lower ahead of RBI policy meeting; Breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon