Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Bank of Baroda has added 8.08% over last one month compared to 1.23% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda lost 3.13% today to trade at Rs 242.75. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.19% to quote at 62654.94. The index is up 1.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.5% and Yes Bank Ltd lost 0.43% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 11.57 % over last one year compared to the 8.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has added 8.08% over last one month compared to 1.23% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 69380 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.65 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 290.45 on 19 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 190.7 on 04 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

INR cautiously awaits RBI policy decision

INR cautiously awaits RBI policy decision

NILA Spaces awards construction of premium residential project to Riveria lnfrastructures

NILA Spaces awards construction of premium residential project to Riveria lnfrastructures

Indices edge lower ahead of RBI policy meeting; Breadth strong

Indices edge lower ahead of RBI policy meeting; Breadth strong

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Praj Inds, CEAT, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Praj Inds, CEAT, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon