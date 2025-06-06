Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 57.84 points or 0.75% at 7762.26 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.77%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.06%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.91%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.9%),DLF Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.55%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.48%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.4%), and Anant Raj Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.45%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 67.53 or 0.13% at 53277.97.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 0.78 points or 0% at 15942.47.

Also Read

IREDA

Ireda share price slips 2% after company launches ₹5,000 crore QIP

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC LIVE updates: Price stability remains focus of MPC, says RBI Governor

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, changes policy stance to neutral

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 500pts, Nifty tops 24,900; Bank Nifty at record high; RBI cuts CRR

Snapchat app for Apple watch

Snapchat arrives on Apple Watch: Here is everything you can do with it

The Nifty 50 index was down 56.55 points or 0.23% at 24694.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 205.31 points or 0.25% at 81236.73.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1295 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nasdaq Leads Market Decline Ahead of Jobs Report; Global Stocks Mixed

Nasdaq Leads Market Decline Ahead of Jobs Report; Global Stocks Mixed

Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

INR cautiously awaits RBI policy decision

INR cautiously awaits RBI policy decision

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon