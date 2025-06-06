Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 57.84 points or 0.75% at 7762.26 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.77%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.06%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.91%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.9%),DLF Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.55%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.48%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.4%), and Anant Raj Ltd (up 0.04%).
On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.45%), moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 67.53 or 0.13% at 53277.97.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 0.78 points or 0% at 15942.47.
The Nifty 50 index was down 56.55 points or 0.23% at 24694.35.
The BSE Sensex index was down 205.31 points or 0.25% at 81236.73.
On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1295 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.
