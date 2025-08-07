RIR receives state govt. support for SiC semiconductor plant in Bhubaneshwar

The Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha, has approved fiscal support for Phase 1 for RIR Power Electronics towards its Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Odisha.
Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC), the nodal agency for Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha has approved and notified the fiscal support agreement for pro-rata disbursement of capital subsidy to the Company.
This project was approved by the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) and the state cabinet in last fiscal year with a total project cost of ~Rs 618 crore for both, phase-1 and phase-2.
Project Financials and Status:
We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Odisha for their forward-thinking support in helping bring this first-of-its-kind SiC semiconductor facility to life. Their backing empowers us to introduce advanced technologies and modern manufacturing capabilities to the state. This development lays a strong foundation for innovation, employment generation, and energy-efficient solutions in electric vehicles, renewables, power electronics, and industrial automation across India, said Dr. Harshad Mehta, Chairman & Director, RIR Power Electronics.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content