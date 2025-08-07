Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RIR receives state govt. support for SiC semiconductor plant in Bhubaneshwar

RIR receives state govt. support for SiC semiconductor plant in Bhubaneshwar

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

The Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha, has approved fiscal support for Phase 1 for RIR Power Electronics towards its Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Odisha.

Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC), the nodal agency for Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha has approved and notified the fiscal support agreement for pro-rata disbursement of capital subsidy to the Company.

This project was approved by the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) and the state cabinet in last fiscal year with a total project cost of ~Rs 618 crore for both, phase-1 and phase-2.

Project Financials and Status:

 
Total project cost: Rs 618 crore Capital expenditure incurred: Rs 65 crore and eligible government capital subsidy: Rs 32 crore

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Odisha for their forward-thinking support in helping bring this first-of-its-kind SiC semiconductor facility to life. Their backing empowers us to introduce advanced technologies and modern manufacturing capabilities to the state. This development lays a strong foundation for innovation, employment generation, and energy-efficient solutions in electric vehicles, renewables, power electronics, and industrial automation across India, said Dr. Harshad Mehta, Chairman & Director, RIR Power Electronics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening; South Korea clocks current account surplus of $14.27 bn

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening; South Korea clocks current account surplus of $14.27 bn

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon