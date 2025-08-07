Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 2166.72 croreNet profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 56.83% to Rs 260.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 2166.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1858.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2166.721858.90 17 OPM %22.6518.43 -PBDT439.42320.85 37 PBT337.94229.85 47 NP260.28165.96 57
