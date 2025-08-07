Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening; South Korea clocks current account surplus of $14.27 bn

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening; South Korea clocks current account surplus of $14.27 bn

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 19.00 points (or 0.08%) higher, suggesting a possible muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,999.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,794.28 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10,954.49 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower in pre-open; Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs

Donald trump, Tim Cook, glass plaque

Tim Cook gifts Trump gold-based glass plaque as Apple ups US bet

Annu Rani, of India, competes during the women's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. (File Photo: PTI)

National record holder Annu Rani logs 1st 60m javelin throw in over a year

toothpaste

Fluoride or not? Dentists reveal how to choose the right toothpaste

Sania Mirza

More female stars now, but they must know self-representation: Sania Mirza

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia traded mostly lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose a 100% tariff on imports of semiconductors and chips.

 

However, the companies that are building in the United States would be exempted from the said tariff.

Meanwhile, South Korea posted a record-high current account surplus in June on strong demand for technology exports, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The country's current account stood at a surplus of $14.27 billion, up from $10.14 billion in May. It was reportedly the biggest monthly surplus in the data series dating back to January 1980.

South Korea's trade deal with the U.S. will take a huge burden off monetary policymakers at their upcoming meeting later this month, the country's central bank governor has reportedly said on Thursday at his first meeting with the newly-appointed finance minister.

The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.50% last month, but a majority of board members signalled another rate cut in the next three months and warned of "significant" economic uncertainty from the U.S. tariffs. The central bank next meets on August 28.

All the three major equity averages on Wall Street finished with gains on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.73% to finish at 6,345.06, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.21%, closing at 21,169.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 81.38 points, or 0.18%, to end the day at 44,193.12.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of losses. Investor sentiment weakened after the Reserve Bank of India left key interest rates unchanged and maintained a neutral policy stance, signalling caution amid global trade headwinds. The Nifty slipped below the 24,600 mark, weighed down by losses in pharma, healthcare and IT stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 166.26 points or 0.21% to 80,543.99. The Nifty 50 index fell 75.35 points or 0.31% to 24,574.20. In two consecutive sessions, the Sensex declined 0.59% and the Nifty shed 0.60%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2025 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit declines 25.62% in the June 2025 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit declines 25.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon