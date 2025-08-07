Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 17.13% to Rs 35.35 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 47.83% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.3530.18 17 OPM %1.442.45 -PBDT0.600.49 22 PBT0.450.33 36 NP0.340.23 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2025 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit declines 25.62% in the June 2025 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit declines 25.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sea TV Network consolidated net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sea TV Network consolidated net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon