Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 210.84 croreNet profit of Protean eGov Technologies rose 13.09% to Rs 23.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 210.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 196.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales210.84196.54 7 OPM %7.787.69 -PBDT43.4133.87 28 PBT32.3727.10 19 NP23.8521.09 13
