RITES bags Rs 123-cr order from Meerut Development Authority

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

RITES, an engineering consultancy company, has secured an order worth Rs 122.60 crore from the Meerut Development Authority.

The orders entail consultancy services for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) and construction supervision of all infrastructure works of the Meerut Development Authority for the next five years.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 27.84% to Rs 72.98 crore while revenue from operations fell 7.12% to Rs 540.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Shares of RITES rose 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 301 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

