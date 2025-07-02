Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

RITES rallied 6.16% to Rs 296.40 after the company announced that it has secured two orders, one from an international entity and another through a domestic joint venture.

The company received a purchase order from African Rail Company for the supply and commissioning of two fully overhauled Cape Gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives. These units are set to be deployed in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Botswana. Valued at $3.6 million (CIF), the order includes warranty support and deployment of a technical team. It is expected to be completed within nine months.

In a separate agreement, RITES, in partnership with Aryan, got a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from South Western Railway for redeveloping Tumakuru Railway Station. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract covers civil works, signaling and telecommunications, and general electrical services. The order is valued at Rs 37.81 crore, excluding GST, and must be finished within 540 days from the start date.

 

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.24% to Rs 132.71 crore despite a 4.32% decline in revenue to Rs 615.43 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

INR slips in early moves

INR slips in early moves

Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Adani Ports records 12% jump in handled cargo volume for Jun'25

Adani Ports records 12% jump in handled cargo volume for Jun'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon