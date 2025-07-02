Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86736 shares

Apollo Tyres Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 July 2025.

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86736 shares. The stock rose 5.95% to Rs.295.80. Volumes stood at 25586 shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43551 shares. The stock increased 3.71% to Rs.464.40. Volumes stood at 29750 shares in the last session.

 

Tata Communications Ltd notched up volume of 44304 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7264 shares. The stock rose 1.70% to Rs.1,757.70. Volumes stood at 12088 shares in the last session.

Also Read

pentagon

Hope US can complete major pending defence sales to India: Pete Hegseth

PremiumGensol Engineering

Is the worst over for BluSmart cab parent company Gensol Engineering stock?

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2025 begins: Traffic advisory out for Jammu-Srinagar highway

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares fall 7% a day after making strong debut

14th Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama says Trust will decide his reincarnation, rules out China's role

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 35211 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6140 shares. The stock gained 3.79% to Rs.2,571.95. Volumes stood at 8631 shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd clocked volume of 242.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.60 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.67% to Rs.41.33. Volumes stood at 51.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RITES secures two major orders from African and Indian Railways

RITES secures two major orders from African and Indian Railways

Adani Ports records 12% jump in handled cargo volume for Jun'25

Adani Ports records 12% jump in handled cargo volume for Jun'25

Shares of HDB Financial Services list in B Group

Shares of HDB Financial Services list in B Group

Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon